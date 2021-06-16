FOR THOSE WHO

is India’s leading sports technology company with an ecosystem of over 140 million users
OUR VISION
MAKE SPORTS BETTER

“We are proud to continually serve our growing community of avid sports fans with the latest innovative offerings and contribute to the overall expansion of the Indian sports ecosystem” - Harsh Jain, CEO (Culture Enforcement Officer) & Co-Founder, Dream Sports.

OUR BRANDS
Logo of Dream 11
Dream11 is the world’s largest fantasy sports platform with 220 million+ users playing fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, hockey, volleyball, handball, rugby, futsal, American football & baseball, on it. Dream11 is the flagship brand of Dream Sports, India’s leading Sports Technology company and has partnerships with several national & international sports bodies and cricketers.
Logo of FANCODE
FanCode is India’s premier digital sports destination committed to giving all fans a highly personalised experience across sports content, commerce and statistics.
Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) is the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports. It aims to positively impact the growth of sports in India as well as provide sustainable growth impetus to deserving individuals, societies, bodies or organisations working towards the development of sports and the sports ecosystem in the country.
Logo of Dream Set Go
DreamSetGo is India’s first premium bespoke sports travel and experiences platform. We offer a range of premium, end-to-end, authentic experiences and curate the most fulfilling sports travel packages for the most sought-after sports events and teams.
Logo of Dream Game Studio
Dream Game Studios is the game development division of Dream Sports, building next-gen realistic AAA sports mobile games. Dream Game Studios' mission is to create deeply engaging, visually stunning, and technically outstanding sports games which go straight to the hearts of the players.
OUR INVESTORS
FUELING THE GROWTH

Meet our biggest believers who always have our backs!

OUR LEADERSHIP
// OUR LEADERSHIP

OUR CAPTAINS

Meet the people who empower every player to perform their best.

HARSH JAIN

CEO (CULTURE ENFORCEMENT OFFICER) & CO-FOUNDER

BHAVIT SHETH

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER & CO FOUNDER

Abhishek Ravi

Chief Information Officer

Amit Sharma

Chief Technology Officer

Deepak Jacob

Group General Counsel

Kevin Freitas

Chief Human Resource Officer

Navin Agarwal

Chief Financial Officer

Rahul Mirchandani

Chief Product Officer

Vikrant Mudaliar

Chief Marketing Officer

Anantha Sundararajan

Chief Data Officer

Priyanka Kodikal

Chief Design Officer
OUR CULTURE
TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

“Our culture is like a jersey that unites our team within Dream Sports. It is also our game plan that will continue to fuel our growth." - Bhavit Sheth, COO & Co Founder, Dream Sports We believe that the only thing that scales an organisation is its culture. Hence at Dream Sports, we DO-PUT our culture first!

DATA DRIVEN

Illustration of running man checking his vital on his watch

90% Data, 10% Gut. Experiment w/o bias

OWNERSHIP

Illustration of Man giving presentation and people appreciating it

Sign the best & get out of their way! No Blame Game

PERSEVERANCE

Illustration of Man hitting a punching bag

Play hard. Work harder.
Effort > Outcome

USER FIRST

Illustration of a group of four people in red t-shirts enjoying the match on a couch

Sports teams are nothing without their fans. Focus on user problems

TRANSPARENCY

Illustration of a man and a woman sitting and talking

Hit, Misses,Learnings & Gameplans shared openly.

OUR HISTORY
// OUR HISTORY

JOURNEY SO FAR

From being the pioneers of fantasy sports in India, today, we are leading the way for all sports tech, and our inning has just begun.

2008
2012
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024

15M Concurrency

Dream11 became the Principal Sponsor for 4 IPL teams and an Official Partner for 8 teams this season.

JOIN THE DREAM TEAM

Love sports and tech? Why not go for a career in both? As a young and talented bunch of Sportans, we fuel innovation with our energy and passion for sports and technology. We believe in working hard and playing harder, and are guided by our five core culture principles, to bring our A-game to every innings, everyday. Want to be the next Sportan? We have some exciting opportunities for you!

